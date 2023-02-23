Oman Air Celebrates First Female Captain

Oman Air has announced its first female captain, namely pilot Maha Al Balushi.

Ms Al Balusi – who formally received her new rank at a ceremony at Oman Air’s headquarters in Muscat – became the first female Omani to be awarded first officer rank by Oman Air back in 2013. She has been with the airline since 2010.

“My dream has always been to become a captain. It hasn’t been easy but thanks to the support I have around me, from my family to my training team and the airline,” said Ms Al Balushi.

“I have accomplished what I set out to do. It is an honour to hold this role and I hope that I will inspire other Omani women to choose such a rewarding career in the skies.”

Oman Air currently employs more than 1,200 females across airport services, customer services, cabin crew, pilots, flight operations, engineering, sales, communications and marketing.