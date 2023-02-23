SEARCH
HomeNewsOman Air Celebrates First Female Captain
News

Oman Air Celebrates First Female Captain

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Oman Air has announced its first female captain, namely pilot Maha Al Balushi.

Ms Al Balusi – who formally received her new rank at a ceremony at Oman Air’s headquarters in Muscat – became the first female Omani to be awarded first officer rank by Oman Air back in 2013. She has been with the airline since 2010.

“My dream has always been to become a captain. It hasn’t been easy but thanks to the support I have around me, from my family to my training team and the airline,” said Ms Al Balushi.

“I have accomplished what I set out to do. It is an honour to hold this role and I hope that I will inspire other Omani women to choose such a rewarding career in the skies.”

Oman Air currently employs more than 1,200 females across airport services, customer services, cabin crew, pilots, flight operations, engineering, sales, communications and marketing.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Dublin’s Ashling Hotel Gearing Up For One of its Best Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie