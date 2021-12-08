Olly Alexander & Kylie wow the crowd at ‘secret’ Hilton gig in London

“It’s a Sin” star Olly Alexander performed for 50 guests at a secret concert in the heart of Central London for the first-ever Secret Socials with Hilton event, which was held at The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The Years & Years singer took to the stage to give guests a night to remember, with live renditions of hits including King, Desire, and new single Sweet Talker.

During a performance of A Second to Midnight, the audience were treated to the ultimate surprise, as Kylie Minogue surprised fans and joined Olly live on stage.

Kylie Minogue ‘surprises’ fans with a guest appearance

After performing, Olly Alexander shared: “I had so much fun performing at Hilton’s first Secret Socials event and reconnecting with my fans in a cute intimate setting. No one knew they’d be at a Years & Years show and I loved seeing their shocked faces. Plus I got to hang and perform with my bestie, queen Kylie.”

Kylie Minogue added: “Surprising everyone on stage was so much fun — we’ve been planning it for a while, and it’s been so hard to not tell anyone!

“The venue was perfect for such an intimate gig and I loved the opportunity to connect up close and personal with fans. It’s rare to share these moments and it was all the sweeter with the beautiful Olly Alexander. It was definitely a night to remember!”

One lucky fan, Kate Green, attended the gig, sharing: “I am such a big Kylie fan and could not believe it when she walked on the stage to perform with Olly — I turned to my friend and our jaws dropped! I was truly blown away — it was amazing to be so close to such big stars!”

Gurmej Bahia, marketing and loyalty vice president, EMEA, said: “We know our customers are eager to reconnect with the people and places they love, and we are absolutely thrilled that Kylie and Olly gave everyone an unforgettable night at our first Secret Socials with Hilton event.

“It’s these memories that we can look back on for a lifetime and we look forward to giving Hilton Honors members, guests and music fans access to even more special experiences.”

Hilton is hosting a series of exclusive events as part of Secret Socials with Hilton throughout 2022 and beyond.