News

O’Leary: Forced Landing Was a ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’

O’Leary: Forced Landing Was a ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’

Michael O’Leary didn’t hold back this morning when he described the forced landing of a Ryanair plane as a “state-sponsored hijacking.’

You can listen to his interview with Newstalk Breakfast’s Shane Coleman above.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Ministers: Foreign Travel to Resume “Later in the Summer”

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary tells Government to ‘Get the Finger Out’ on International Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

29% of Irish Adults Have Short Term Travel Plans

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Government ‘Procrastination’ on Reopening Travel Must End – Ialpa

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for Alaska From 23 July

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Spain to Allow Unrestricted Access to Vaccinated People

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Belarus Accused of ‘Hijacking’ Ryanair Flight Diverted to Arrest Blogger

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Air to Exit Restructuring after Raising Fresh Capital

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn