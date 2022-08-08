Oktoberfest Back Following Two-Year Hiatus

Beer-drinking lovers around the world will rejoice with the news that Oktoberfest is due to return this autumn after a pandemic-related hiatus of two years.

According to The Associated Press, the head of the famous festival, Clemens Baumgaertner said the festival would kick off on 17 September and continue until 03 October in Munich, with no covid-related restrictions in place.

“The Wiesn will take place,” Mr Baumgaertner said to reporters in Munich, using the Bavarian colloquialism for the Oktoberfest which refers to the big lawn, or Wiese, where the celebrations take place.

“It will take place as we know it from 2019, and not in any other way,” he added.

At the upcoming 2022 version of the over-200-year-old event, organisers are preparing for around 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, wine vendors and other vendors to take over the city.

A litre mug of beer will cost between €12.60-€13.80, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the official Oktoberfest homepage.

Typical Bavarian dishes available at the Oktoberfest include specialities such as blood and liver sausage and pork belly; known as ‘the slaughter plate’, bread dumplings and sauerkraut; braised venison ragout with homemade spaetzle pasta and slices of roasted ox.

Before the pandemic, an estimated six million people visited the festival each year.