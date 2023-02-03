SEARCH
HomeNewsO’Hare International Airport Opens Modernised Terminal 5 with 25% Increased Capacity
News

O’Hare International Airport Opens Modernised Terminal 5 with 25% Increased Capacity

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) celebrated the grand opening of the new eastern extension of Terminal 5, a major milestone in the $1.3B, four-year investment to expand and update the key gateway at O’Hare International Airport.

“O’Hare is a significant economic engine for our entire region and the first impression of Chicago for millions of visitors every year,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “That’s why we are especially proud to cut the ribbon to this expanded, modernized Terminal 5, which represents a major milestone in O’Hare’s curb-to-gate transformation into one of the great airports of the 21st century under the O’Hare 21 capital improvement program. Importantly, this project will also build on my administration’s and CDA’s ongoing commitment and efforts to create equitable, economic opportunities for Black and Brown residents, businesses, and construction and development firms.”

 The construction project increased the terminal’s capacity by 25% to improve efficiency and reduce delays. Passenger amenity space was increased by 75%, and the existing building was expanded by approximately 350,000 square feet, with additional renovations to 750,000 square feet of the existing structure.

Ten renovated gates opened in the western wing of Terminal 5 in October 2022 as the new home for Delta Air Lines, which shifted operations from the carrier’s long­time home in Terminal 2.

The overall Terminal 5 project reflected the CDA’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in airport contracting, achieving a participation rate of 37% for certified minority-owned, woman-owned, or disadvantaged businesses contracting with the project’s Construction Manager at Risk (CMR), Austin Power Partners (APP).

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Ireland Showcased to Global Travel Buyers at BIM Workshop in London

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie