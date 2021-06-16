Off-Duty Flight Attendant Charged for Allegedly Choking a Crew Member

An off-duty flight attendant has been arrested and charged on a complaint of assault after police described his behaviour as “paranoid,” “erratic” and “combative.”

Thirty-four-year-old Stephon Duncan was arrested on 11 June following an incident on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta that had to be diverted to Oklahoma City.

According to the police incident report, Duncan, a flight attendant who was off-duty, had to be subdued by crew members after he exhibited “strange and paranoid” behaviour, and claiming that he was sitting next to a terrorist. He also stashed his personal items in various places throughout the plane.

At one point Duncan managed to get on the airplane’s PA system, where he announced that the plane was “being taken over.”

After ignoring requests to stop, Duncan allegedly shoved a flight attendant up against a wall and then, according to the police report, attacked a female attendant by putting “both his hands around her neck and began choking her.”

Duncan was arrested by Oklahoma City Police and taken to county jail.