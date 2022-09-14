Off-Broadway Week Returns, Offering 2-For-1 Tickets to 28 Productions

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and CVBannounced that the fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM will return, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 Off-Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek. The biannual program, celebrating its 13th year, will run from September 26 through October 9, 2022.

“This year marks 13 years of NYC Off-Broadway Week, and we are proud to welcome back the fall edition of this year’s program to audiences September 26–October 9. NYC Off-Broadway Week has always been an opportunity for theatergoers to experience groundbreaking and exciting productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has allowed audiences from across the City and around the world a chance to experience some of the City’s best productions.”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include:

1. American (Tele)visions

2. Asi Wind’s Inner Circle

3. Blue Man Group

4. Cherry Jam

5. Drunk Shakespeare

6. Eva Luna

7. Frankenstein – The Musical

8. Friends! The Musical Parody

9. Gazillion Bubble Show

10. Hyprov

11. I’m Revolting

12. Ink’d Well

13. Jasper

14. Kinky Boots

15. La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao

16. Los Otros

17. The Office! A Musical Parody

18. Only Gold

19. Peerless

20. Perfect Crime

21. The Play That Goes Wrong

22. Stomp

23. Stranger Sings!

24. Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer

25. This Beautiful Future

26. Titanique

27. Two Jews, Talking

28. Weightless

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

Stranger Sings!- Photo Credit : Bruce Glikas 2021

“We are proud to work alongside NYC & Company on the return of the fall edition of NYC Off-Broadway Week. For over a decade, NYC Off-Broadway Week has introduced New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Comedy, Drama, Family, Play, Musical or Performance at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a supporter of NYC Off-Broadway Week to offset participation fees in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3.2 million in revenue through sales; over 90,000 tickets have been sold.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek and for all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.