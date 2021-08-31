Oceania Cruises Redecorates with Ralph Lauren

Oceania Cruises has announced that the revamped Owner’s Suites top-of-ship Library aboard Vista will be exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home.

“The Owner’s Suites and Library are signature elements of our brand and having them styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home elevates them into truly iconic spaces,” said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“Everything from the furnishings to the accessories and artwork is meant to envelop our guests in style and comfort, creating the ultimate feeling of home.”

Library

Atop the ship on Deck 15, the Library is bordered by glass walls and has polished nickel sconces and chandeliers. The walls are decorated in classic sepia equestrian prints.

Next to the Library is Baristas, the ship’s complimentary gourmet coffee bar, along with the Bakery where guests may indulge in a frothy cappuccino or rich latte and fresh-baked French and Italian pastries.

Owner’s Suites

Vista will feature three Owner’s Suites, each of which spans the full beam of the ship. Measuring 2,400 square feet and styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, these are designed to reflect the “timeless American elegance” of seagoing estate homes. The decor includes layered design elements like traditional millwork on the walls, iconic Ralph Lauren Home furnishings and signature decorative elements.

The centerpiece of the room is the elegant Brook Street Salon dining table that is surrounded by a fleet of Holbrook Director’s Chairs from Ralph Lauren Home with a polished nickel Chatham pendant chandelier overhead.

At the end of the living room, a wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling glass wall provides for great views while next to the bar, a wall of glass opens onto the expansive teak veranda that is furnished for lounging, entertaining and dining.

The master bedroom features a luxurious Cote d’Azur king-size bed, walk-in closets and an opulent master bath with a large soaking tub and an ocean-view shower.