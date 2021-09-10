Oceania Cruises Launch Voyage Itinerary for Vista

Oceania Cruises has launched the Inaugural Season of voyage itineraries for Vista, the line’s newest ship.

The 18 Inaugural Season voyages commence in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents.

The gala Maiden Voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2021. It travels to Sorrento, Florence and Monte Carlo before heading to the Spanish hotspots of Mallorca and Ibiza.

Vista’s Inaugural Season voyages are now available for travellers to preview at Oceania Cruises and will open for sale on September 15, 2021.

Not to be missed

The Vista ships have a number of new additions on board the ship. There are 12 dining options and eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues. All penthouse suites have large bathrooms and rainforest showers. There’s also Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center, where you can really relax.

President’s Circle and Diamond-level Oceania Club members can request their preferred suite or stateroom on the Inaugural Season voyages through September 14, 2021.

