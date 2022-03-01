Oceania Cruises floats out its newest ship in Italy

Oceania Cruises floated out its new Vista ship in Italy on February 25th.

The ship was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy.

Giuseppe Torrente, shipyard director for Fincantieri, was joined by Monsignor Tasca, archbishop of Genoa for the ceremony.

The shipyard’s Madrina, Anna Trucco, released a bottle of Prosecco against the hull to invite “good fortune” for the ship.

Howard Sherman, president and chief of Oceania Cruises, said,“ Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year”.

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by twelve additional European voyages.