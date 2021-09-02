News

Oceania Announces Details of Sales Toolkit for Vista

Oceania Cruises has announced details of its dedicated marketing toolkit for the launch of its newest ship, Vista.

The luxury cruise ship has been completely redecorated in Ralph Lauren Home.

Vista was officially launched in March 2021 but has yet to set sail.

You can click here to access the Vista toolkit via its Marketing Portal.

Click here for the registration link which you can share with your clients.

On 8 September, the company is hosting a preview consumer event for guests called Introducing Vista.

 

 

