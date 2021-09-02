Oceania Announces Details of Sales Toolkit for Vista

Oceania Cruises has announced details of its dedicated marketing toolkit for the launch of its newest ship, Vista.

The luxury cruise ship has been completely redecorated in Ralph Lauren Home.

Vista was officially launched in March 2021 but has yet to set sail.

