Ocean Florida expands travel trade programme in UK

Specialist operator Ocean Florida is to increase package holiday sales to the UK travel trade.

The move follows a successful trial introduced in July 2020 in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ocean Florida had previously only sold Florida holidays direct to the consumer, although it has been selling villas via the trade for several years.

Following limited distribution introduced with The Travel Network Group, Advantage Travel Partnership and Barrhead Travel, the company now has more than 250 agents booking not only Florida, but also Caribbean beach holidays, New York hotels and California road trips.

Distribution is being expanded to the wider UK travel trade with a team of 12, including eight dedicated sales staff.

Ocean Florida sends more than 30,000 passengers to Florida each year.

Head of trade sales Ann-Maria Agar said: “As soon the travel restrictions came in last March, we leaned on our B2C brand Ocean Florida, who had holidays on sale up to 2024, to assist agents wanting to book or amend holidays to later dates.”

“Very quickly we were up and running with a select group of agents and we’re delighted to be expanding our offering to the wider travel trade and launching a holiday competition for our trade partners.”

Agents have the chance to win a 12-night holiday for four to Florida in 2023 or 2024 with flights, villa, car hire, and Ocean Explorer tickets all included.

They can join an exclusive Facebook group (Ocean4Agents) via the operator’s website where they receive details of exclusive offers and product updates and access to the dedicated trade sales team.