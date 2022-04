Multi-award-winning travel agency, Oasis Travel, is getting bigger and better. Oasis Travel, with numerous offices across Northern Ireland, is expanding following the announcement of the acquisition of travel agency, Travellers Secrets.

Oasis Travel grew from a single shop in Lisburn to a team of 50 and 6 offices located in Lisburn, Belfast, Holywood and Bangor. The latest acquisition will be the seventh store in the Oasis Travel portfolio.