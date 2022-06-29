NYC – Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple

Check out what NYC has on offer including Coney Island’s New York Aquarium reopening, the launch of the Museum of Broadway and, this fourth of July weekend, the Seaport Beach Fest. Celebrate USA’s Independence Day with live music, al fresco dining specials, unique entertainment and more at New York’s bustling maritime neighbourhood.

Museum of Broadway Opening November 15

The Museum of Broadway is to open November 15 and will highlight 500+ individual productions from the 1700s to present day and will feature exhibits and immersive experiences of beloved Broadway productions including Oklahoma!, The Wiz, Rent, and more. Tickets are on sale now, with a portion of every ticket sold being donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Around the City Now & Coming Soon

The Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy with the Gateway National Recreation Area, the Sanitation Foundation, Photoville, and author Miriam Sicherman has just opened the Sanitation Museum Pop-Up at Floyd Bennett Field and will be on display through early September.

The Brooklyn Night Market has opened at Industry City with an array of eclectic global street food from 50+ vendors including Tacos El Guero, OH! K-Dog and Egg Toast, Downeast Lobstah, Cupcake Me!, and more.

Ater a decade, the New York Aquarium in Coney Island is fully reopening on July 1 and will have a new Sea Change exhibit.

From July 5 to August 13, the Mind Builders Creative Arts Center will offer in person & virtual summer classes for kids, teens, and adults in the Bronx. A vibrant and integral part of the Bronx community since 1978, Mind Builders provide quality, accessible programming in music, dance, theater, voice, and martial arts.

The International Travel Show, a trade and consumer travel show, will take place on October 28-30 at the Javits Center, with Travel + Leisure as its presenting sponsor.

The first visitor center within the national park system dedicated to LGBTQ+ history will open in NYC in 2024. The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center covering the history of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, will be in Greenwich Village, next door to the historic Stonewall Inn.

NYC & New Jersey will be host city for The Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA in 2026 at the Meadowlands Complex as part of the 25 th anniversary of 9/11.

anniversary of 9/11. For an up-to-date list of what’s happening in the five boroughs, visit nycgo.com/whatsopen.



The Seaport Beach Fest in Lower Manhattan for 4th of July Weekend

The Howard Hughes Corporation brings the beach to Lower Manhattan this Fourth of July for the Seaport Beach Fest – a weekend of music and celebrations from Fulton St. to Pier 17. From 1-4, the Seaport Beach Fest will transform the neighborhood into a coastal oasis, with live music performances, pop-up bars, food trucks and a larger-than-life sand beach, located at Seaport Square, between Piers 16 and 17.

Seaport Square: the 120 sq ft. pop-up sand beach is located at Seaport Square between Piers 16 and 17. A shorefront escape like no other in NYC, the beach will be outfitted with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and sand toys, and rotating food trucks from some of New York’s hottest establishments and pop-up bars with festive libations (bars are only on Sat/Sun). A beachside main stage will feature performances from local up-and-coming talent, New York City’s best buskers and a series of tribute bands. Headlining the weekend is Walshy Fire of Major Lazer (Sun, July 3 at 7 pm) and Eli Escobar (Fri, July 1 at 7pm) in addition to performances by Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band, Sara Ontaneda, Endless Summer and NYC BuskerBall plus more. For the full schedule visit the website here.

Fulton Street: Set among the Seaport’s historic architecture and cobblestone streets, visit the newest concept bar Makitiki where there will be live music, snacks and tropical-style cocktails throughout the weekend. The Seaport will also debut a sculpture from world renowned sand sculptor John Gowdy, a retired New Jersey firefighter who has been sculpting from sand for more than 30 years.

Pier 17: Visitors can head Pier 17 for al fresco dining, live music, sailing experiences, and surprise and delight moments all weekend long. Eat at one of Pier 17’s notable restaurants including The Fulton by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Carne Mare by Andrew Carmellini, Malibu Farm by Helene Henderson, or Momofuku Ssäm Bar by David Chang. Manhattan by Sail, the Seaport’s newest addition, will be offering a family-friendly 45-minute sail along the East River on Saturday, July 2. Tickets are $5 per person, and all ages are welcome. For 360-degree views of Lower Manhattan, the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn, visitors can head up to The Greens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 to experience one (or all three!) of The Greens unique dining concepts, like the beloved mini-lawns.

All public events will be free to attend. For the latest updates on the Seaport Beach Fest, or more information about the Seaport, please visit www.theseaport.nyc or follow @theseaportnyc.