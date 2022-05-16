NYC Events Happening Soon

Check out what’s happening in NYC. For an up-to-date list of what’s currently open and opening soon in the five boroughs, visit nycgo.com/whatsopen. I find NYCGO.COM covers everything from free events, exhibitions, activities, places to stay or eat or if you are looking for something off the beaten track – it has it all, whatever the budget.

The iconic Northwest Coast Hall at the American Museum of Natural History, the Museum’s oldest gallery, features new exhibits developed with the Indigenous communities from the Pacific Northwest Coast and showcases the creativity, scholarship, and cultural history of the Indigenous peoples of the Northwest Coast of North America.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Museum of the City of New York is hosting a series of programs all month long. On May 19, the museum will host a free online workshop to rediscover the life and legacy of civil rights activist Yuri Kochiyama. On May 25, join an in-person discussion with directors Curtis Chin, ManSee King, Betty Yu, and reporter Shirley Ng as they share their stories of resilience, repression, and mobilization in Chinatown through documentary shorts and archival footage.

The largest African dance festival and the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM) longest running program, DanceAfrica, returns for its 45th anniversary. Starting May 27 through May 30, the annual program will return to the Howard Gilman Opera House with new events and annual favourites celebrating the African diaspora.

The Harlem Bazaar is hosting a grand opening on May 20. Inspired by the notable flea markets across the City, the art and culture fair will provide patrons with a fun-filled day of apparel; art; health and wellness products; gifts and more from over 40 vendors. Guests can also indulge in global cuisines, baked goods, and refreshing beverages from over 30 food vendors.

Bryant Park recently announced the return of its summer performing arts series, Bryant Park Picnic Performances. From May 27 – September 17, patrons can enjoy 26 live music, dance, and theater events at the park in Midtown Manhattan.

See the Lincoln Center’s schedule of this summer’s free & Choose What You Pay events at SummerForTheCity.org.

GATHER: A series of monuments and rituals – Free to the public 7 days a week

From now through to July 3, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya’s participatory installations take over the outdoor spaces of Lincoln Center, filling the campus with colourful art. Now more than ever, art can remind us of our humanity, heal wounds, and bridge divides. Grounded in healing rituals from her Southeast Asian heritage, Phingbodhipakkiya’s new art series invokes emotions of grief, hope, catharsis, joy, and connection in four moving, large-scale installations.

Visit the Lincoln Center campus each weekend beginning May 21, to take part in interactive experiences led by the artist herself.

MASC Hospitality Group announces the opening date of their newest event series, Harlem Bazaar. Inspired by the iconic flea markets in NYC, the family-friendly art & culture fair will provide patrons with an exciting day out where you can shop from over 40 vendors selling everything from fresh apparel & merchandise; exquisite art pieces; self-care products; to hand-crafted gifts & knick-knacks. The market series will also feature 30+ food vendors providing patrons a chance to indulge in global cuisines, baked goods, tasty desserts, and refreshing beverages. And to top it off, there will be live music performances to keep the vibrancy of Harlem alive. Harlem Bazaar’s grand opening event will take place at the State Building (W 125th St, New York, NY 10027) on Friday, May 20th from2 p.m. to 8 p.m; and every second Friday of the month. The large-scale flea-market-inspired scene will continue its mission to support micro-; POC-; LGBTQIA+-; immigrant-; and women-owned businesses by showcasing their brands all in one inclusive space. To attend the free event patrons are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite.

Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas at MoMA from Jun 18, 2022–Jan 2, 2023

The multimedia works featured in this exhibition explore the complex histories and cultures present in the territory of Somi S’ek, the lands of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe commonly known as West Texas. Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas foreground the stories and voices that shape the landscape, and articulate the ways in which they have been historically affected by the built environment.