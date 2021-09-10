News

NYC & Company on 20th Anniversary of September 11

New York City’s official DMO, NYC & Company, has issued a statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001.

It acknowledges that while the city continues to deal with a crisis that is affecting the whole globe, 9/11 was a crisis that affected New Yorkers in arguably different ways.

In a statement, NYC & Company’s president and CEO Fred Dixon said: “On this historic anniversary, we honour the lives of the victims, their families and survivors of the 9/11 attacks.

“We honour the efforts of the first responders who heeded the call and the many who sacrificed their lives in the process.

“We also honour the recovery workers who stood our City back up in the weeks and months that followed. We will never forget the collective and extraordinary heroism and selflessness.”

Five-Borough Commemorative Programme

NYC & Company has teamed up with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and New York’s arts and cultural community to promote a five-borough programme commemorating the anniversary.

The calendar of events can be viewed here.

Tribute of Lights

NYC & Company is also collaborating with the Museum on a ‘Tribute of Lights’ from dusk on September 11 to dawn on September 12.

The famous New York skyline will be illuminated in blue to accompany the museum’s annual public art installation of twin beams projected into the night sky.

More information can be found at 911memorial.org/visit/memorial/tribute-light.

“As we look ahead, we do so with a ‘9/12’ spirit of hope and compassion for our shared future. And a reminder of lessons learned and reinforced, chief among them—New York City always endures and rebounds stronger,” said Fred Dixon.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

