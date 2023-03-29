NYC & Company Changes Name to New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City’s official destination marketing organisation has changed is name from NYC & Company to New York City Tourism + Conventions.

At its annual meeting this week, President and CEO Fred Dixon debuted the new name and brand identity of the city’s official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City: New York City Tourism + Conventions.

The destination’s new brand system, aimed at travellers from around the world, includes a new brand strategy and comprehensive visual identity system comprising a new logo, colour standards, typography, art direction and graphic elements.

The debut of the new name and brand system was launched in conjunction with a social campaign, #WHATSGOODNYC, harnessing the “opinion power” of the city’s 8.5 million New Yorkers, offering them a chance to share their points of view on “what’s good” and what to experience across the city’s five boroughs.

Tapping into travellers’ desire for authentic experiences, the foundation and strength of the new branding comes from its genuine, enthusiastic perspectives shared by a diverse mix of locals, highlighting New York City Tourism + Conventions’ role in amplifying these opinions to help travellers have a richer experience in NYC.

The campaign offers insights, tips, recommended activities, and excursions through various channels to engage and encourage visitors and locals to explore all New York City has to offer.

“With over 56 million visitors to the five boroughs last year, fuelling tens of billions of dollars in spending for our local economy New York City is not COMING back, it IS back,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“New York City Tourism + Conventions’ new branding reflects our city’s energy and spirit and will make sure everyone knows that there’s never been a better time to visit the greatest city in the world. I’m a five-borough mayor, and I look forward to seeing visitors all over the Big Apple this year.”

“The introduction of our new name and brand system marks a significant moment for our organisation,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Our new brand captures the essence of New York City in its entirety: an ever-expansive destination that offers diverse and authentic experiences that enrich the traveler and benefit all New Yorkers. This shift strategically positions us to continue leading the City’s nearly $65 billion tourism economy. It makes clear our purpose and mission as the official tourism organisation for one of the world’s greatest destinations—our commitment to New York City has never been greater.”

“We are excited about this brand evolution and for the organisation’s continued stewardship of New York City’s tourism industry,” said Charles Flateman, New York City Tourism + Conventions Board Chair and Executive Vice President of The Shubert Organisation. “The creation of this new brand system was informed and supported by dozens of organizations and hundreds of individuals from the tourism industry including members and visitors alike. We look forward to working with all our partners and stakeholders to further the work of connecting local businesses, visitors and residents, and spreading the benefits of tourism across all five boroughs.”