NYC & Co Announces Start of 2-for-1 Ticket Sales for NYC Off-Broadway Week

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitor’s bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with preferred payment partner Mastercard® and The Off-Broadway League, today announced the start of ticket sales for NYC Off-Broadway Week.

The program, now in its 14th year, will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13-March 5. Tickets are available nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

“For 14 years, NYC-Off Broadway Week has invited New Yorkers and visitors to experience the world of theatre in an intimate setting with unique, beloved stories and often groundbreaking work,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with The Off-Broadway League with a line-up of 23 amazing productions for everyone to enjoy.”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2023 include:

1. 1+1*

2. Anthony Rapp’s Without You*

3. Asi Wind’s Inner Circle

4. Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith*

5. The Best We Could*

6. black odyssey*

7. Blue Man Group

8. The Coast Starlight*

9. Dog Man: The Musical*

10. Drunk Shakespeare

Visitors can go to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week to find useful tools such as a filter to sort productions by: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); and Neighborhood.

