Now Boarding: Aer Lingus Resumes Transatlantic Service to U.S. Capital

Aer Lingus’ four-times weekly service from Dublin to Washington, D.C. has been restored to the schedule from today, 13 August.

Peter O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to resume the Dublin to D.C. service and to unite friends and families once more doing what we are great at – reconnecting our communities and economies.

Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year.

We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”

Aer Lingus’ Book with Confidence flexible booking option allows customers on any fare type change their flights without a change fee up to two hours before they fly.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

