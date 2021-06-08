Novotel to Get a Four-Style Facelift

Popular midscale hospitality brand Novotel is set to get a major overhaul of its look. The company has teamed up with four international design teams who have been tasked with bringing the brand’s “new vision of modern, 21st century style to the world.”

The four design studios – RF Studio, Metro, Sundukovy Sisters and Hypothesis – were tasked with providing a modern design incorporating high-quality, sustainable materials and introducing a social hub that will attract both guests and locals.

By choosing four distinct concepts, Novotel – whic has over 490 hotels across the globe – is hoping to provide flexibility to its owning and franchisee partners, allowing each to choose and customise an ideal style that best suits the unique character of the destination.

“Novotel has embraced a new vision in terms of hotel design,” said Nadège Keryhuel, Vice President, Novotel Brand. “We are excited to work with four outstanding design teams, who will help us creatively transform our hotels through a set of distinct visions of modern, premium hospitality. Our goal is to achieve a signature hotel experience, without standardisation, from check-in to check-out – a major evolution for the brand and a leading approach in the midscale segment.”

Over the next several years, guests can expect to see these new designs appearing at a number of Novotel locations worldwide. Highlights include: Novotel Moscow Comcity (Sundukovy Sisters), Novotel Lviv Centre (Hypothesis), Novotel BH Savassi (Metro), Novotel Canela (RF Studio), Novotel Victoria Island Lagos (Sundukovy Sisters),Novotel Kinshasa (Metro), Novotel Vladivostok (Metro), Novotel Mexico City Insurgentes WTC (Sundukovy Sisters), Novotel Criciúma (Metro) and Novotel St Petersburg Airport (Sundukovy Sisters), among many more.

In the UK, two hotels are already under development with the Sundukovy Sisters design concept; Novotel Liverpool Knowledge Quarter and Novotel Newcastle Gateshead Quays.