Nova Scotia will Surprise You

The gateway to Atlantic Canada and only a 6-hour flight from the UK, this province is filled to the brim with stunning natural beauty, diverse cultures, rich heritage, and warm, friendly people.

Known for its world-class experiences, spectacular beaches, and a top-notch locally sourced culinary scene shaped by the sea. From the Cabot Trail, voted time and time again as one of the world’s most scenic drives, to the Bay of Fundy, recorded to have the highest tides in the world, and included as one of the seven most breathtaking natural wonders of North America. About the size of Scotland, and home to just under a million people, Nova Scotia is very much a road trip destination. With spectacular seaside and inland driving routes, it’s an easy destination to get around and the journey is very much part of the holiday experience.

Nova Scotia is rich in history and boasts 6 UNESCO designated sites; it is the perfect destination for sailing, whale watching, kayaking and more. Visitors can also go river rafting on the highest tides in the world, glamping under the stars while listening to traditional music, or learn from locals on a guided hike or paddle.

