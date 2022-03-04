Norweigan Cruise Line brings back wine and foodie TV series

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) Meet the Winemaker series will make its way to Europe later this year.

The experience will be available on select cruises aboard Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss.

The Meet the Winemaker series will sail around the Greek Isles and Italy on 17th July and 12th October.

A star-studded event

The host of the event in July will be notable winemaker Antonio Hidalgo of the globally recognized Spanish Sherry house – Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.

Guest hosts include Antonio Hidalgo, Gérard Bertrand, Salvatore Ferragamo, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (LAFITE) and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to savour unique culinary experiences sponsored by the Certified Angus Beef brand.

The complete lineup of the 2022 Meet the Winemaker series includes:

6 th March. Norwegian Encore: Rob Mondavi Jr., a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker

2nd April. Norwegian Escape: Chateau Lafite Rothschild (Lafite) Wine Dinner hosted by Diane Flamand, winemaker, Bordeaux Collection Wines.

2nd July – Norwegian Bliss: Salvatore Ferragamo. Responsible for conserving The Il Borro estate in Tuscany, Italy.

17th July–Norwegian Escape: Antonio Hidalgo, of the Spanish Sherry house – Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.

July–Norwegian Escape: Antonio Hidalgo, of the Spanish Sherry house – Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. 24th July–Norwegian Encore: Opus One Wine Dinner hosted by Greg Miller, Opus One Sales & Marketing Manager