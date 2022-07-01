SEARCH
Norweigan Cruise Line Air New Season of its Popular Series ‘EMBARK’

Emer Roche
Norweigan Cruise Line has announced today that the second season of EMBARK, its visual story-telling platform, is now airing. ‘Caribbean Adventures’ is the first two-part episode available today on  www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook.

The first season was a huge hit when it aired, garnering nearly 3 million views as people tuned in to watch the company return to cruising after a 500-day break.

This second season will focus on the high-calibre offerings onboard and ashore, as well as the most guest-favoured destinations, beginning with the Caribbean.  American television personality and world traveller Zay Harding has stepped in as host.

The content in this season promises to be as interesting to people who are not familiar with cruising as it is to seasoned cruise takers.

“What’s most exciting about this new season is the relevancy of the content to travellers who may not be familiar with cruising,” said Christine Da Silva, SVP of Branding and Communications of Norwegian Cruise Line.  “Season one provided us an opportunity to connect with loyal guests, as well as those who know us and missed being at sea with us. Season two is all about the experience … about the food, entertainment and the incredible places we visit. We’re happy to bring all of the benefits and joy of cruising to anyone who wants to see the world.”

See here : https://nclembark.com/

