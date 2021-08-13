Norwegian Rebuilds Ireland & UK Flight Schedule

Norwegian has announced that it will continue to increase flights between Ireland and the UK to destinations across Scandinavia as the airline releases the summer 2022 flying programme.

All flights are now available to book offering a wide range of destinations from Dublin, London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Norwegian will offer 259 across the whole of the European network from routes from the Nordics as a result of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements easing and consequently demand for flights increasing.

“We are pleased to be able to present our flying shcedule for the next summer season,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

“With this summer schedule we will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in Norway and the Nordic region.

“In recent months, we have noticed an increased demand from customers, and we look forward to welcoming them on board to their favourite Nordic destinations.”

“Norwegian is now well equipped to look ahead to 2022, although we will continue to some extent to be affected by the pandemic as the industry begins to recover,” he added.

“We have considerable flexibility in the use of our aircraft, and after the restructuring we have lower debt, an adapted fleet and organisation, and we have received new capital.

It has been a tough time, but the result is that we are stronger now than before the pandemic.”

Increased Services

Dublin will serve Oslo and Copenhagen with a total of four weekly flights.

London Gatwick will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a total of 115 weekly flights.

Manchester will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Stockholm with a total of eight weekly flights.