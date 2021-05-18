Norwegian Prima Breaks Booking Record

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced record-breaking bookings on the first day and week of sales for its newest ship, Norwegian Prima.

“Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL,” said Norwegian Cruise Line’s President and CEO Harry Sommer.

“Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record. In addition, nearly 20 percent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences.”

Voyages on Norwegian Prima won’t begin until August 2022, but already consumers are keen on experiencing NCL’s new class of ship, which the company says will offer “the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories.”

“Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow to stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind,” added Sommer.

“With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests’ excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience.”