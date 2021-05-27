News

Norwegian Low-Cost Airline ‘Has Been Saved’, says Chief Executive

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has been saved, its chief executive said, adding it had “written history” after the ailing airline struggled with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

