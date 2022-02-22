Norwegian Cruises hosts first Dublin roadshow in March

NCL is hosting its first-ever Dublin roadshow on 22 March.

Join the NCL team to hear more about updates, key destinations and cruising tips for 2022. Food, drink and lots of entertainment will be served!

A €250 Brown Thomas voucher is also up for grabs on the night – simply attend to be in with a chance of winning.

The roadshow takes place at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin on 22 March from 6 to 9 pm.

When: Tuesday 22 March, from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin.

For registration, visit here. Please note spaces are limited.