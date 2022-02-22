SEARCH
HomeNewsNorwegian Cruises hosts first Dublin roadshow in March
News

Norwegian Cruises hosts first Dublin roadshow in March

By Leona Kenny
0
12

NCL is hosting its first-ever Dublin roadshow on 22 March.

Join the NCL team to hear more about updates, key destinations and cruising tips for 2022. Food, drink and lots of entertainment will be served!

A €250 Brown Thomas voucher is also up for grabs on the night – simply attend to be in with a chance of winning.

The roadshow takes place at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin on 22 March from 6 to 9 pm.

When: Tuesday 22 March, from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin.

For registration, visit here. Please note spaces are limited.

Leona Kenny
Previous articleJoin AWTE for International Women’s Day celebrations

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie