Norwegian Cruise Lines Release Date for Final Episode in ”Embark” Series

 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that the final episode of their docuseries will be available on-demand from Friday 1st October 2021.

The series comes to an end in this final episode following a  five-part docuseries chronicling the Company’s return to cruise journeys after the pandemic.

 For the first time in 17 months, the Company’s  shipboard team welcomes guests back on board and explains new safety protocols. It also gives viewers an insight into how services are run onboard and how customers are feeling about travelling again.  In the last episode, viewers were given a behind-the-scenes look as NCL prepared to restart sailings from the U.S.

Harry Sommer, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line explains the meaning behind the series. 

“From the beginning, we wanted to bring guests along on our Great Cruise Comeback journey. Given the level of uncertainty over the last several months many of us have been through, we wanted to reassure travellers that we were doing everything possible to provide the safest vacation experience, while also taking the time to elevate the onboard offerings.”

”This final episode is filled with so many emotions…and what comes through loud and clear is how excited guests and our crew are to be back out at sea with us.”

 “Adventure Awaits” will be available on-demand from Friday 1st October 2021. This episode and the suite of EMBARK content including The Series, Spotlights and Stories are available at NCL Embark Series. 

