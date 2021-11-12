Norwegian Cruise Lines’ “Greatest Deal Ever” Sale

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), today (12 November) announced a 35% discount off all cruises and fly-cruise packages. The company is calling the sale, which starts on 16 November, “Greatest Deal Ever” sale and its timed to coincide with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday deals season.

Additionally, the Company opened for sale itineraries through to Summer 2024, the most itineraries in its history, with new ports of call for the Company, including La Romana, Dominican Republic; Sendai (Ishinomaki), Japan; and Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

Whether cruisers are looking to experience the Brand’s successful Breakaway Plus Class ships with Norwegian Encore, Bliss, Joy and Escape or its newest vessel, Norwegian Prima sailing summer 2022, guests can take advantage of NCL’s “Greatest Deal Ever” starting on 16 November 2021.

Along with the 35% discount off all cruises, those travellers looking for the best value at sea can also receive all packages including Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Shore Excursion Credit and Wi-Fi from just £99pp.

The “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through to the recently released itineraries through Summer 2024.

“We are proud to be able to provide our guests with an even greater selection of sailings and the best value at sea to help them plan an unforgettable cruise holiday,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“So many travellers have been looking to make up for lost time and now we’re providing them with unique itineraries to check off those bucket-list destinations they may have longed for over the last year and a half. These port-rich itineraries allow our guests more time to explore unique destinations like a local and indulge in the cultural experiences around them.”