Norwegian Cruise Line to create new tier system of rewards for agents

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is creating a new tier-based system of benefits for agents.

The new system is to celebrate the first anniversary of NCL Freestyle Rewards incentive.

The rewards programme offers travel agent partners the chance to collect points towards gifts or vouchers of their choice.

How it works

Points will be awarded depending on the level of cabin booked. The points can be saved and spent on gifts or vouchers from the Rewards Catalogue.

The new tiers, called Silver, Gold, Platinum, Sapphire and Ambassador, will give agents access to more benefits based on the number of points achieved.

Gary Anslow, Senior Director of Sales for the UK and Ireland said: “NCL Freestyle Rewards has been a great success. In just one year we have signed up over 4,000 agents, and we’re excited to see it continue to grow.”

“We continue to support our valued travel agent partners and reward them for their commitment and loyalty to NCL. “

“The new tier system provides even more opportunities for agents to benefit, particularly as demand returns and as we launch the new Prima Class and Norwegian Prima this summer.”