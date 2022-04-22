Norwegian Cruise Line to be Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company”), a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today announced its commitment to pursue net zero emissions by 2050 across its operations and value chain. The Company has also committed to develop short- and near-term greenhouse gas (“GHG”) reduction targets to support its path to net zero. In addition, the Company has published its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Report which provides critical transparency to its stakeholders.

“The pursuit of net zero will be one of the most defining voyages that our Company will take. The scope of our net zero ambition spans our entire value chain as we aim to bring key partners, including our vast network of global suppliers, along with us on this transformational journey,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While we recognize that the pathway will be complex, requiring significant collaboration, innovation and technological advancement, we are committed to doing our part to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The Company’s new climate commitments broaden and strengthen its existing climate action strategy which is centered around three key focus areas: 1) reducing carbon intensity, 2) investing in technology and exploring alternative fuels and 3) implementing a voluntary carbon offset program. The Company will continue to monitor and invest in opportunities to reduce emissions including and beyond its fleet, working closely with its partners to identify best practices and accelerate decarbonization efforts. Last year, the Company committed to purchase 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO₂e) offsets as a measurable action to address decarbonization gaps in the short term while the Company explores long-term solutions. A key driver to achieving the Company’s net-zero ambition is the development of alternative fuels along with the associated critical infrastructure at destinations globally to support the usage of these fuels. As such, the Company is committed to partnering, researching and driving discussions to identify an appropriate alternative fuel source that can also be sufficiently scaled. For example, the Company is currently actively engaging with partners including engine manufacturers and classification societies in planning for a safe and effective methanol engine retrofit.