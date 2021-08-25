Norwegian Cruise Line Releases Teaser for New Episode of ‘Embark’

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced details of the next episode of its ‘Embark’ docuseries chronicling its return to cruising.

NCL’s five-part docuseries continues with a behind-the-scenes look at its Great Cruise Comeback when Norwegian Jade became the first ship in the fleet to welcome guests back on board after 500 days.

Last month, Norwegian Jade took to the waters with travel agents Emma McHugh and Caroline Kerr of Atlantic Travel on board; they wrote up this exclusive review of their experience for ITTN.

Reunited

In this fourth episode, viewers will witness the emotional moments when crew reunite for the first time after many months.

The episode will also showcase the final preparations to ready the ship before the first guests embark and Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the NCL fleet to homeport in Athens.

“We have been building up to this moment, when we finally set sail after a long 500-day journey back to cruising,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“From the beginning we set out to bring travellers along as we innovated and prepared for our Great Cruise Comeback.

“Now, in this fourth episode we bring viewers along to see and feel the emotions and excitement of safely reuniting with our guests, crew and the destinations we’ve missed for over the last year.”

This episode will premier live on Friday 10 September.