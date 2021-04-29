Norwegian Cruise Line Prepares for Resumption of Cruising from Rome & Barcelona

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced a further restart of operations in Europe from the homeports of Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) with previously scheduled port-intensive itineraries to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles beginning 5th September 2021.

Guided by the robust protocols of the SailSAFE Global Health and Safety Program, and in partnership with local governments, NCL plans to welcome travellers to experience the warm and vibrant cultures and sites of Spain, Italy and Greece. Currently scheduled to sail from Barcelona, Norwegian Epic will cruise seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from 5th September 2021 through 24th October 2021, with Norwegian Getaway sailing a mix of 10 to 11-day Greek Isles voyages from Rome (Civitavecchia) from 13th September 2021 to 25th October 2021. With five to eight ports of call, up to 13 hours in each city and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture, admiring artistic masterpieces or simply savouring a variety of local cuisine.

“Europe is a top travel destination, so we are very much looking forward to returning to some of our most beloved homeports, resuming those itineraries and welcoming our guests to experience a vacation of a lifetime in the safest possible manner,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are actively working with our local partners and government officials, as we plan for resumption of voyages in the region with Norwegian Epic and Getaway joining Norwegian Jade this summer. Relaunching Norwegian Epic and Getaway will allow us to provide a greater variety of highly sought-after itineraries for those travellers preparing to take their first cruise vacation in over a year.”

“While cruising has not yet restarted from Spanish ports, the Port of Barcelona has been closely working and cooperating with the Spanish Ministry of Health and with the Health Department of the local government of Catalonia towards the same objective: the resumption of cruise traffic following the safest protocols for guests, crew and the inhabitants of Barcelona,” said Mercè Conesa, president of the Port of Barcelona. “We are hopeful that we will soon welcome Norwegian Cruise Line and its guests to Barcelona.”

Norwegian Epic Redesign

Reaffirming the Company’s commitment to elevating the guest experience at sea, the Cruise Line will debut an all-new The Haven by Norwegian complex aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020. Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the Brand’s key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board. The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven complexes in the Norwegian fleet.

“Although we have been unable to connect with our guests at sea, we have used the last year to prepare for their return by investing in our fleet and our onboard offerings,” said Sommer. “Norwegian Epic’s redesign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”