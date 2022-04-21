Norwegian Cruise Line Hails the Success of its Latest Round of Roadshows

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has hailed the success of its latest round of travel agent roadshows, with over 300 agents attending seven events around the UK in Edinburgh, Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, Leeds and Nottingham. The 2022 roadshows follow on from those held in September and October 2021.

Agents attending the roadshows were updated on improvements to the quality of the guest experience – from the refurbishment of ships and refinement of itineraries to the enhancement of NCL’s food & beverage and onboard offerings. The roadshows also provided travel partners with the latest news on the new Prima class, with Norwegian Prima debuting in August 2022. What’s more, one lucky travel agent at each event was awarded 5,000 NCL Freestyle Rewards points simply for attending.

As NCL celebrates its great cruise comeback, the company is committed to providing valued travel partners with the support they need, equipping them with the best tools to capitalise on the strong demand for cruises in 2022 and beyond.

“It was wonderful to once again have our dedicated team and loyal travel agent partners in the same room reflecting on some outstanding results and looking forward to the exciting developments at NCL,” said Gary Anslow, Senior Director of Sales UK&I at NCL. “With eight ships in Europe this summer, including Norwegian Prima launching in August, this is a really exciting year for us and our agent partners.“

“The feedback we have received from the events has been fantastic, and after a turbulent couple of years, the opportunity to look ahead over some food and a glass of wine was very much welcomed. Furthermore, it was great to recognise and reward our partners with our NCL Freestyle Rewards competitions which were held during the events.”

NCL’s trade partner winners were thrilled with their prizes. Vickie Towey, The Holiday Emporium, winner of 500 Freestyle Reward points at the Liverpool Partners First Roadshow commented, “It was a really good, informative evening and great to be back at such events. Well done to all at NCL.”

Cindy Buswell from Holidaysplease, winner of 5,000 Freestyle Reward points at the Newport Partners First Roadshow noted, “Thank you for a great evening at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport. And thank you for my prize.”