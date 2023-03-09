Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Exotic Itineraries Collection For Its 2024/25 Season

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that its new 2024/25 exotic itineraries are now open for sale. New ships Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Spirit and Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia while new ports of call to Manama, Bahrain, Rarotonga, Cook Islands, Sokhna, Egypt, and Akita, Japan have also been announced.

NCL is expanding its voyages to Africa, South America, Antarctica, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand by 37%, and its Extraordinary Journeys voyages by overall by 15%. With the new itineraries running from October 2024 through December 2025, NCL is only further proving their commitment to their customers to provide carefully crafted voyages to some of the most sought after destinations in the world.

“Our guests are craving longer, immersive and more unique itineraries that take them off the beaten path,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “These new sailings represent the most diverse itinerary program to date and feature many brand firsts, including an extended Asia offering and new ports in Argentina, Bahrain, Japan and Egypt. Coupled with NCL’s renowned onboard experiences – from spacious accommodations, exceptional entertainment and diverse dining options that rival land-based offerings, it truly is an unforgettable way to explore the world.”

Some of the notable new itineraries available to book now include:

NCL’s first voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina – On 1st March 2025, Norwegian Star will embark on a 14 day voyage to Brazil and Antarctica. This once in a lifetime port-intensive journey reduces the number of sea days required for an Antarctica cruise and provides an immersive way to experience South America.

NCL’s maiden stop in Bahrain, its first dedicated Middle East Sailing – Norwegian Star will depart from Doha, Qatar and make the brand’s first ever stop at Bahrain as well as a number of other destinations on the way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Three NCL ships to Asia for the first time ever – Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky will debut together in Asia in October 2024, offering an extensive season through to May 2025. Both ships will be joined by Norwegian Spirit, which will reposition from Australia on 7th December 2024.

Extraordinary Journeys – NCL’s collection of immersive voyages that take passengers to some of the most sought after destinations in the world will include two new back to back cruises aboard Norwegian Sky. The vessel will offer a 16 day Africa sailing to Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman and more during its trip from Dubai to Mauritius departing December 2024. This will be immediately followed by a 17 day sailing from Mauritius to Singapore.

Brand new Australia itinerary – Norwegian Spirit will be heading down under in December 2024 for a new 14 day voyage from Sydney to Bali.

Additional information on NCL’s Extraordinary Journeys collection and its available 2023 sailings can be found at www.ncl.com.