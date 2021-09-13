Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Return of Two More Ships in Mediterranean

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today marked another milestone in its Great Cruise Comeback with the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway in the Mediterranean. A third of NCL’s fleet of 17 ships are now back in operation, welcoming guests back on board after the Company’s more than 500-day cruise suspension.

Norwegian Epic, the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations, successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona.

Norwegian Epic

During the 7-day sailing, Norwegian Epic called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca).

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to elevating the guest experience at sea, NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020.

Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand’s key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services, and the most luxurious accommodation on board.

The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.

“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months, with a third of our fleet now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences”, said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

“The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old.

“Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome NCL back to the Port of Barcelona”, said Jose Alberto Carbonell, Managing Director of the Port of Barcelona.

“During the past 18 months, we’ve worked diligently with the NCL team to ensure a safe resumption of cruising from Barcelona for guests, crew and the citizens of our city. We are glad to finally celebrate the comeback of cruising together.”

Norwegian Getaway

Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia).

Through 25 October, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).

With up to 13 hours in each port and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture or simply savouring a variety of the region’s famous cuisine.

“Reaffirming our longstanding partnership with NCL, we’re pleased to welcome Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway back to the Port of Civitavecchia this month, and to see both ships embark on their first voyage from our shores in almost two years,” said Pino Musolino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Port System Authority of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.

“The cruise industry is an important corner stone for our country and region, contributing more than 400 million Euro annually to the economy of the territory of Civitavecchia alone and providing for more than 1,800 jobs.

“As such, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back both NCL’s crew and guests, and look forward to working closely with the team once again.”