Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Full Relaunch Of Fleet

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), today celebrated the completion of its Great Cruise Comeback with the sailing of Norwegian Spirit, the 17th and final ship in its fleet to return to service.

NCL’s return to service after a 500-day pause began with Norwegian Jade’s July 25, 2021 sailing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Since then, the Brand has systematically relaunched its ships around the world, welcoming guests and crew members aboard its award-winning vessels.

“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”

Norwegian Spirit, which is sporting an extensive bow-to-stern, over $100 million revitalization, will be sailing through the deep blue South Pacific, visiting eight ports in 12 days, with departures from the beautiful Island of Tahiti. Itinerary highlights include a journey to Bora Bora, where guests can enjoy snorkelling and discover why the elegantly calm waters are world-famous. They also can venture to Raiatea, which is considered the most sacred island in the South Pacific, there visitors can spend the afternoon exploring lush rainforests and the extinct volcano, Mount Temehani. The itinerary also features other destinations for guests to experience, such as Nāwiliwili, Kaua’i, where nature is truly the star. Nicknamed “The Garden Island,” guests can admire scenic views of the Kokee Mountains and stop at the geological wonder, Fern Grotto, a lava-rock cave covered with tropical flora. This cruise departs from Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia Saturday, May 7, 2022, and disembarks on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Honolulu, Oahu.

Credit NCL

As part of the most extensive renovation in Company history, Norwegian Spirit now showcases 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art. Enhancements included a doubled-in-size Mandara Spa that features a new thermal suite and relaxation areas, an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea. New complimentary dining venues include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are The Social Comedy & Night Club and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, as well as the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.

For more information www.ncl.com.