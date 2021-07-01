Norwegian Cruise Line Appoints Eamonn Ferrin as VP of International Business

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the appointment of Eamonn Ferrin as Vice President of International Business.

Ferrin will oversee NCL’s sales efforts outside of the US and Canada and grow the company’s international footprint by deepening existing travel relationships, reaping new business and further integrating international source markets into the Company’s global business plan.

In this role, he will report into Todd Hamilton, NCL’s Senior Vice President of Sales.

Ferrin joined the Company in January 2019 as Vice President and Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and Middle East.

During that time, he expanded the UK’s position as the Miami-based Cruise Line’s leading international market through strategic investments designed to support the travel agent community as part of the Company’s Partners First philosophy.

Key efforts included the launch of the incentive programme NCL Freestyle Rewards, a new travel agent portal and resource centre Norwegian Central and a fly-cruise booking platform NCL Air.

Ferrin also increased NCL’s market share in the emerging markets of Israel, South Africa and the Middle East, where the Cruise Line recently increased its presence with the deployment of Norwegian Jade.

“With his proven track record in the travel and hospitality industry, Eamonn understands how to drive local and global business,” said Hamilton.

“We are very excited for Eamonn to assume this role at such a pivotal time in our company’s history.

“Not only will we begin cruising this July, we are also opening a new chapter for NCL with the launch of our Prima Class, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels from 2022 until 2027. Eamonn’s experience and unique skillset will continue to be an invaluable asset.”

Eamonn Ferrin is an industry veteran with more than 23 years of travel and hospitality experience. He has worked in a variety of divisional CEO, COO and Managing Director roles in the UK, Canada and internationally for brands including Air Canada, Holidaybreak and MyTravel. Outside of NCL, Ferrin serves as a member of the CLIA Executive Committee and the CLIA Steering Group for the UK.

“I am honoured and excited to lead NCL’s international business at such a defining moment for our company,” said Ferrin.

“Together with my new team and our valued travel partners, I look forward to continuing to expand our reach, capitalizing on the great global pent-up demand for cruising and the new opportunities on the horizon.”

A huge congratulations on the new role from everyone at ITTN; our managing director Sharon Jordan spoke to Eamonn in March; you can watch it here.