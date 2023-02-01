SEARCH
Norwegian Airline Flyr Files for Bankruptcy

More than 400 jobs are expected to be lost through Norwegian low cost airline Flyr going out of business.

The airline has filed for bankruptcy after failing to raise much-needed cash – amounting to $33m – for working capital needs and has halted all flights.

Flyr’s failure comes days after rival low cost carrier Flybe closed down.

“There is no longer a realistic opportunity to achieve a solution for the short-term liquidity situation,” Flyr said.

“All departures and ticket sales have been cancelled.”

Flyr – which has a fleet of 12 Boeing 737 planes – has only been in existence for less than two years.

