Norwegian Air records full year profit for 2021

Norwegian Air has reported a full year profit for 2021 in its annual financial report.

The airline’s net result increased to a profit of 1.88 billion Norwegian krone ($211.4m) last year, from a loss of 2.3 billion krone in 2020.

Fourth quarter revenue rose to 2.55 billion krone. This figure was at 670 million in 2020.

Norwegian Air’s chief executive Geir Karlsen said,” We are looking forward to welcoming more customers on board heading into the busier spring and summer seasons, with a fleet increasing to 70 aircraft and over 270 routes on sale.”

“Booking trends show that customers are planning and booking earlier in anticipation that the positive recent developments in regards to Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions will continue in the long term,”, he added.

The company will increase its number of aircraft for 2022, increasing from to 70 from 51 aircraft.