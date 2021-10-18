Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards: And the winners are…

The elegant Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle, County Down played host to the 29th annual Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards, sponsored by Blue Insurance.

The awards – the first to be held since 2019 because of the pandemic – reflected the tumult of the last 20 months, with some categories replaced by new ones to recognise the challenging times we live in.

Unsung Hero

The most obvious example was the introduction of the Unsung Hero Award, which sought to recognise the sterling efforts of agents who went far beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

The award went to Anne Moffett of Dunlop Travel in Newcastle, County Down. Not only did she do fabulous work in promoting her business on social media, but she travelled the length and breadth of the province to find new customers and was tireless in her efforts on behalf of existing customers.

ANITA’s Damien Murphy won the 2021 NI Travel Special Award for his efforts representing the agents during the pandemic.

His ongoing efforts, along with those of ANITA member Tracy Duffy, earned them the NI Travel Industry Award, while Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA)’s Dr Joanne Stuart OBE was given the Northern Ireland Tourism Special Achievement Award 2021.

Well done to Northern Ireland Travel News for organising the awards and to all of the sponsors for ensuring that they could take place.

And of course a huge congratulations from everyone at ITTN to all of the winners, the complete list of which is below: