Northern Ireland Travel News Hits the Road for 2021 Roadshow

Last week, Northern Ireland Travel News hit the road with top travel suppliers on a 3-day roadshow across Northern Ireland.

Stopping off in Belfast, Portadown and Derry, agents and suppliers came together in support and to socialise.

Over the 3 days, agents got to see a top class quality list of suppliers, including  Spring Hotels, Constantinou Bros Hotels, NCL, Silversea, PortAventura World, jet2 Holidays, Riviera Travel, City of Derry Airport and Stena Lina.

Over 100 agents attended for networking and meet their travel industry colleagues, along with getting the chance to win amazing prizes.

The suppliers got to have some fun with a beautiful lunch and beer/gin tasting in the Walled City Brewery. There was a visit to meet the Mayor of Derry & Strabane in the Guild Hall, followed by a tour of Derry's Walls.

Agents attending the 2021 NI On Tour Roadshow

 

Kat Davies of Jet2holidays said “The events were great and what Travel News managed to pull off with all the restrictions was fantastic. The team do an amazing job and support us all so much. I can’t wait to be back for the awards”.

Jonathan Adair of NI Travel News said “I am absolutely delighted with both the response of agents and the engagement with suppliers. We could not have asked for a better kickstart to our roadshows and we look forward to being on the road again in 2022.

The suppliers got to have some fun with a beautiful lunch and beer/gin tasting courtesy of Tourism Ireland in the Walled City Brewery. There was a visit to meet the Mayor of Derry & Strabane in the Guild Hall, followed by a tour of Derry’s Walls.

Due to the success of the 2021 Roadshow, there will be two roadshows in 2022.

