Norse Atlantic Airways Adds More Direct US Routes from London Gatwick

Norwegian low-cost/long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways – which expanded in Ireland last year – has added more transatlantic flights out of London for this summer.

The airline – which launched a London Gatwick-US service last year – is adding direct flights between Gatwick and Washington DC and Boston on the US east coast and west coast hot spots Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It previously announced routes to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, which will begin flying in May. Norse already operates a direct route to New York from London Gatwick.

It last year secured nearly 40 winter schedule slots at Dublin Airport.