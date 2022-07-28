Norse Atlantic Airlines Joins ‘Worldwide by easyJet’

Europe’s leading airline easyJet and recently-launched low cost long-haul airline, Norse Atlantic have announced that through ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ customers will now be able to connect via London Gatwick and Berlin to Los Angeles and New York City.

In just a few clicks, customers flying with easyJet will now have access by air to Norse’s long-haul network.

Connections to New York and LA need no introduction as two of the USA’s most visited cities so are sure to be popular with those customers connecting through London Gatwick and Berlin, travelling for leisure and business alike.

Through technology partner Dohop’s innovative platform, customers can book Worldwide by easyJet connections on Norse flights, as well as forward easyJet flights on easyJet.com/worldwide. For customers’ peace of mind, should a passenger miss a connecting flight they will be transferred via Dohop to the next available flight.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer, at easyJet, commented:

“At easyJet we’re committed to providing more choice for our customers when they travel and so we are delighted to be working with Norse Atlantic to open up access to some fantastic transatlantic destinations through our innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform, which we know will be popular with those looking for a seamless way to connect between Europe and the US.

“We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airlines to expand Worldwide across our network thanks to our reputation for great value fares and strong positions at Europe’s leading airports and we remain focussed on offering our unique connections service at more major airports across our network.”

Andrew Hodges, Chief Commercial Officer, Norse Atlantic said:

“Norse Atlantic has made long haul travel an affordable option to those wishing to explore the world. Now, thanks to Worldwide by easyJet we will be able to offer short haul connections via London and Berlin providing easier access to more destinations for travellers looking for exceptional value and a quality service.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers from across the easyJet network onboard our state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliners as we look to expand our range of long haul destinations over the winter season.”