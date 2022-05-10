Non-stop Flights from Dublin to Cancun Kick-off in June 2023 with TUI

SEARCH
By Emer Roche
TUI have announced new holiday packages to Mexico for June and July 2023. Direct flights to Cancun on their own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will operate every Monday. Packages cover a range of hotel options along the Caribbean coast.

This is going to be exciting news for travellers who want to explore the beauty of Mexico; its tropical beaches and ancient Mayan ruins. Cancun, as a destination is likely to appeal to our 2023 post-leaving certificate holiday makers, as it has long been a popular destination in the US for college student’s ‘Spring Break’.

“We are very excited to welcome Mexico’s Caribbean Coast back into our Summer 23 programme, from Dublin Airport on our own Boeing 787 Dreamliner. With this non-stop flight of approximately 10 hours, coupled with the stunning coastline and our wide range of hotels – Cancun and Riviera Maya popular choices for Irish holidaymakers again next summer.” said Head of TUI Ireland, Craig Morgan.

TUI have also announced today that the food catering issues aboard TUI flights in the UK have been resolved. Seems like the perfect time to start planning that Mexican dream!

To book, visit  www.tuiholidays.ie

