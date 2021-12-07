Nomad Arrives At Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport’s food offerings continue to expand with the opening of the new Nomad Café in Terminal 1, Airside at Dublin Airport on Monday, 6 December.

Nomad is described as a “flexitarian” cafe that focuses on offering “healthy, clean and wholesome food.”

Nomad Executive Chef, Jack O’Keeffe said: “We have created an exciting menu where every layer and ingredient are consciously chosen for the overall purpose of delivering healthy, nutritious and tasty food.

“In our menu you will find an array of plant-based dishes whilst we also offer a selection of high quality locally sourced meats and fish.

“All our dishes are fully nutritionally analysed and the supporting nutritional information is available on our App, QR and tablet systems. Nomad Café looks forward to showcasing the joy of exciting healthy eating at Dublin Airport.”

The cafe has no single use plastic items and all takeaway packaging is compostable.

Specialty coffee

Nomad Café will also serve their speciality coffee range, Roasted Notes, The AA grade coffee beans are imported directly into Ireland from the De Oliveria family run farm in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The coffee beans are Rainforest alliance certified and UTZ certified, and the beans are roasted locally in Dublin to Nomad’s specification.

Jack O’Keeffe (Executive Chef – KSG), Michael Gleeson (Chief Executive – KSG), Vincent Harrison.

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director at Dublin Airport said: “Our aim is to provide a fully-inclusive offering that is well balanced and caters to everyone using the best seasonal and local produce available. The introduction of Nomad to Dublin Airport’s food & beverage résumé will greatly contribute to the overall transformation of the passenger experience”.

“We strongly support Nomad Café’s healthy and sustainable ethos. This is something that we are developing with all our food and beverage operators at Dublin Airport, and we’re excited to work with KSG to achieve this” he added.

Michael Gleeson, Chief Executive of KSG said: “We are delighted to partner with Dublin Airport on launching this innovative healthy eating café in Dublin Airport and we believe Nomad Cafe will develop a strong connection with passengers in 2022 and beyond”.

The new Nomad Café is located Airside in the Terminal 1 hub area, just past The Loop shopping outlet and adjacent to the Street Kitchen café.