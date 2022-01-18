No vaccine, no entry: France passes strict law for vaccine cert

France has passed a law that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

The government has now made it a legal requirement that only those fully vaccinated can visit bars, restaurants, culture and leisure venues.

Previously, unvaccinated people have been allowed in if they show a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery.

The new law requires full vaccination for such venues, including tourist sites, many trains and all domestic flights, and applies to everyone aged 16 and over.

The law also imposes tougher fines for fake passes and allows ID checks to avoid fraud.