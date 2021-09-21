News

No More Holiday Brochures for John Galligan Travel

A new sustainability method is about to begin in John Galligan Travel.

They are removing all brochures, flyers and paper in the office.

In a statement, they said, ”To cut out waste and to support our efforts at a better, greener environment, we have taken a policy decision not to stock paper brochures anymore.

We are asking to be removed from any in-person delivery lists as we will be returning/binning any brochures that arrive at our door. In future, we will only be dealing with online content.”

Does this decision by John expedite the end of the Holiday Brochure? What’s your thoughts?  Get in touch via our social media to share your thoughts.

 

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

