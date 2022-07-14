No Booze or Fizzy Drinks: Spain Publishes List of Things to Avoid as Heatwave Grips Tourist Spots

Alcohol, coffee and sugary drinks are off the menu for Spain-bound Irish holidaymakers with the country’s Ministry of Health issuing an urgent safety check-list in the midst of the extreme heatwave gripping Iberia and other parts of southern Europe.

The safety advice for visiting tourists includes the obvious things like drinking enough fluids – which means lots of water – and staying in cool and shaded areas as much as possible, while avoiding the sun at the hottest times of the day.

But, it also suggests the eating of light meals – including things like fruit, vegetables and juices – that help replenish salts lost through sweat. But, caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks should be avoided, it warned.

Spain’s health ministry has warned against alcohol consumption during the current heatwave.

The Ministry of Health has also urged people to keep physical activity to a minimum while in direct sunlight, to wear loose-fitting or light clothing; to never leave anyone in a locked vehicle; and to pay close attention to infants, pregnant mothers, elderly people and those with conditions aggravated by heat.

The Spanish government have placed several areas of the country on high alert, with temperatures in some parts set to nudge 44 degrees Celsius. The popular tourist destination of Andalusia is one of those affected.

Health experts have warned that the heatwave may worsen, with night temperatures in certain parts of Spain already hitting 25 degrees.

There have also been evacuations – due to forest fires – in parts of Spain; as well as in France and Portugal; which are also in the grip of a heatwave.

A forest fire near Faro, in the Algarve, has also resulted in the temporary evacuation of holidaymakers located near the popular Portuguese golf resort of Quinta do Lago.