Niamh Waters to Leave Travelmedia.ie

ITTN is sad to hear that Niamh Waters, Senior Account Manager with Travelmedia.ie, has announced that she is to leave the company in pursuit of other opportunities.

Through her work with Travelmedia, Niamh has been a fixture of the Irish travel scene for a decade and she shall be sorely missed by all who knew her, including everyone at ITTN.

She worked tirelessly on behalf of her clients and was always a great presence at events – her brilliantly caustic sense of humour always a tonic, at least for this editor!

Niamh may be leaving the business, but we’ll all remember her with great affection and look forward to seeing her again soon.

Michael Collins, founder and MD of Travelmedia.ie, said: “All of us here at TravelMedia.ie will miss Niamh, as I am sure will all who knew her in the travel industry.

“We wish her the very best in the next phase of her career. It has been a pleasure working with her these last 10 years.”