News

Niamh Waters to Leave Travelmedia.ie

Niamh Waters to Leave Travelmedia.ie

ITTN is sad to hear that Niamh Waters, Senior Account Manager with Travelmedia.ie, has announced that she is to leave the company in pursuit of other opportunities.

Through her work with Travelmedia, Niamh has been a fixture of the Irish travel scene for a decade and she shall be sorely missed by all who knew her, including everyone at ITTN.

She worked tirelessly on behalf of her clients and was always a great presence at events – her brilliantly caustic sense of humour always a tonic, at least for this editor!

Niamh may be leaving the business, but we’ll all remember her with great affection and look forward to seeing her again soon.

Michael Collins, founder and MD of Travelmedia.ie, said: “All of us here at TravelMedia.ie will miss Niamh, as I am sure will all who knew her in the travel industry.

“We wish her the very best in the next phase of her career. It has been a pleasure working with her these last 10 years.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Five

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Now Boarding: Aer Lingus Resumes Transatlantic Service to U.S. Capital

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Video: Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Tui River Cruises Launches in Germany

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Rebuilds Ireland & UK Flight Schedule

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Dublin Travel Firm Sees Revenues Plunge Due to Covid Pandemic

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Planning a European holiday? A Quick Look at the Rules in Europe’s Most Popular Destinations

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Begins Long-Awaited Transatlantic Service

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Latvian Airline airBaltic Appoints AVIAREPS as Preferred Sales Agent for Ireland

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn